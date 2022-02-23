Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Mild today, cool Thursday, warm Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Really riding a roller-coaster this week when it comes to our temperatures. We’ll swing dramatically through 20 degree differences, back and forth, four days in a row. That’ll mean 70s for Wednesday, 50s Thursday, low 80s Friday, then back to the 50s Saturday. Throughout these temperature swings we will also be dealing with pesky small shower chances. With the percentages that indicate probability of precipitation each day staying at or below thirty percent we expect low impact from rain. The better chance for rain arrives on Sunday.

We are still monitoring moderate drought conditions in parts of Onslow, Duplin and Pender counties. Our next chance for a decent shot of widespread rain will come on Sunday with early data indicating around 0.50″ of rain for most areas.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers well inland. High of 75. Wind: SW 10-15. Rain chance: 20%.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy and cooler with isolated showers. High of 56. Wind: NE 10. Rain chance: 30%.

Friday

Warm, breezy and partly sunny. High of 81. Wind: SW 20. Rain chance: 20%

