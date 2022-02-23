Advertisement

Former college cheerleader found guilty in killings of 3 Florida women

This Sept. 16, 2019 photo made available by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shows Robert...
This Sept. 16, 2019 photo made available by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shows Robert Hayes under arrest. A jury has found Hayes, a former Bethune-Cookman University cheerleader, guilty in the deaths of three Florida prostitutes more than 15 years ago, on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Prosecutors will seek the death penalty during a penalty phase next week.(Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A former college cheerleader has been found guilty in the deaths of three Florida women who were working as prostitutes more than 15 years ago.

Robert Hayes, 39, of West Palm Beach could now get the death penalty.

The killings happened in the winter of 2006, when Hayes was a senior criminal justice major at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach. He was arrested in 2019, three years after another killing led investigators to match DNA from all four crimes.

Hayes had been questioned, but not arrested, in the Daytona Beach killings years earlier because he had purchased a .40-caliber handgun similar to the one used against the first three victims.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old Avery Ginn, last seen Monday afternoon
Missing Pitt County girl found in early-morning search
Lejourney Farrow
Pitt County family seeks answers in disappearance of loved one
La Grange store shooting
One person dead in shooting at Lenoir County store
Shawn Farmer (2012 mug shot)
Greenville COVID-19 fraudster returned to prison after flying to Hawaii and Las Vegas while on medical release
11-year-old Avery Ginn, last seen Monday afternoon
Search underway for missing girl in Pitt County

Latest News

A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia evacuating embassy in Ukraine as crisis escalates
Jacob "Jake" Taylor
Authorities now confirm third body identified from Carteret County plane crash
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
USPS gets final signoff to order new delivery vehicles
Biden announces the US will impose sanctions against Russia amid high tensions with Ukraine....
AP-NORC poll: Most in US oppose major role in Russia-Ukraine strife
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
US vaccination drive is bottoming out as omicron subsides