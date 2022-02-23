Father charged after son brings gun to Greenville elementary school

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The father of a student has been charged after police say his son brought a gun to a Greenville elementary school on Monday.

Greenville police confirm that a student was caught playing with an old, unloaded gun at Lakeforest Elementary School by an employee.

A police spokeswoman said there were no threats associated with the gun and that the child was too young to charge.

Police say the gun was found in a closet at the home by the boy.

James Parker, 32, has been charged with failure to secure a firearm by police.

