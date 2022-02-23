Advertisement

Father charged after son brings gun to Greenville elementary school

A student was found with an unloaded gun on Monday.
A student was found with an unloaded gun on Monday.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The father of a student has been charged after police say his son brought a gun to a Greenville elementary school on Monday.

Greenville police confirm that a student was caught playing with an old, unloaded gun at Lakeforest Elementary School by an employee.

A police spokeswoman said there were no threats associated with the gun and that the child was too young to charge.

Police say the gun was found in a closet at the home by the boy.

James Parker, 32, has been charged with failure to secure a firearm by police.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old Avery Ginn, last seen Monday afternoon
Missing Pitt County girl found in early-morning search
Lejourney Farrow
Pitt County family seeks answers in disappearance of loved one
La Grange store shooting
One person dead in shooting at Lenoir County store
Shawn Farmer (2012 mug shot)
Greenville COVID-19 fraudster returned to prison after flying to Hawaii and Las Vegas while on medical release
11-year-old Avery Ginn, last seen Monday afternoon
Search underway for missing girl in Pitt County

Latest News

Marvin Powers, Jr.
Carteret County drug trafficker gets maximum of 26 years in prison
The new four-way stop will be at the intersection of Grimesland Bridge Road and Highway 33.
Four-way stop coming to Grimesland intersection
A panel of trial judges has made additional changes to North Carolina’s congressional district...
State House to appeal redistricting ruling
Legacy at Fire Tower apartments
RENTER: Rental agency said it made mistake forcing her to move because of COVID-19 funds