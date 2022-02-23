Duplin County man held on $1.65 million bond after traffic stop

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Duplin County man is being held on a $1.65 million bond after his arrest on numerous drug charges this past weekend.

Brandon Huffin was nabbed Saturday after a traffic stop on Bug Town Lane in Wallace. Deputies say initially Huffin ran from them and agents with the North Carolina Law Enforcement.

Deputies found crack cocaine, marijuana, and $40,114 in cash on him when Huffin was caught.

The next day a home on Bug Town Lane was raided where deputies seized approximately 5.6 pounds of marijuana, 1.4 pounds of cocaine, a pound of ecstasy, a quantity of Oxycodone, $6,120 in cash, and six handguns. Two of those guns were stolen, deputies say.

Charges against Huffin include five counts of trafficking cocaine, two counts of trafficking opiates, two counts of trafficking MDMA, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II, six counts of possession of firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

