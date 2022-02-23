Advertisement

D.H. Conley and South Central girls pick up home wins to open State Playoffs

Both move on to Thursday’s 2nd Round
State girls basketball tournaments kick off
State girls basketball tournaments kick off(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE TOURNAMENT - OPENING ROUND

4A

D.H. Conley 64, South View 44

3A

South Central 58, Western Alamance 38

Eastern Alamance 61, Jacksonville 31

Union Pines 46, J.H. Rose 33

Southern Wayne 55, White Oak 21

Northwood 64, Swansboro 7

First Flight 51, Scotland 42

West Carteret 48, Richlands 43

2A

North Pitt 81, Eastern Wayne 35

Fairmont 55, Manteo 34

N.C. School of Science & Mathmatics 62, James Kenan 52

Southwest Onslow 66, Princeton 45

Farmville Central 62, Camden County 21

East Carteret 58, Edenton Holmes 45

North Lenoir 66, Heide Trask 17

Seaforth 55, Kinston 39

Roanoke Rapids 65, SouthWest Edgecombe 36

1A

Ocracoke 41, Triangle Math & Science 29

Woods Charter 80, Southside 62

Northampton County 42, Oxford Prep 27

East Columbus 50, Bear Grass Charter 44

Bertie 68, Cape Hatteras 18

Falls Lake 52, Washington County 27

Perquimans 50, Pamlico County 34

North Duplin 52, Lakewood 37

Wilson Prep 72, Northwest Halifax 20

Tarboro 62, Riverside-Martin 44

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old Avery Ginn, last seen Monday afternoon
Missing Pitt County girl found in early-morning search
Lejourney Farrow
Pitt County family seeks answers in disappearance of loved one
11-year-old Avery Ginn, last seen Monday afternoon
Search underway for missing girl in Pitt County
Dive crews are searching Monday for the body of former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey in...
UPDATE: Dive crews suspend search for former Chadbourn police chief in Lumber River until morning
Forest Service headquarters in Kinston
State Forest Service moving regional headquarters out of Kinston

Latest News

Swansboro upset J.H. Rose in opening round
Swansboro boys upset J.H. Rose, D.H. Conley and South Central boys advance in state playoffs
Sports Spotlight: Kinston senior Dixon has put all his talents on display, ready for...
Sports Spotlight: Kinston senior Dixon has put all his talents on display, ready for postseason, college career at WSSU
Pepsi Sports Spotlight Kinston senior basketball star Jeremy Dixon
Sports Spotlight: Kinston senior Dixon has put all his talents on display, ready for postseason, college career at WSSU
Carolina Hurricanes
Pesce’s OT goal leads Hurricanes over Flyers