D.H. Conley and South Central girls pick up home wins to open State Playoffs
Both move on to Thursday’s 2nd Round
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE TOURNAMENT - OPENING ROUND
4A
D.H. Conley 64, South View 44
3A
South Central 58, Western Alamance 38
Eastern Alamance 61, Jacksonville 31
Union Pines 46, J.H. Rose 33
Southern Wayne 55, White Oak 21
Northwood 64, Swansboro 7
First Flight 51, Scotland 42
West Carteret 48, Richlands 43
2A
North Pitt 81, Eastern Wayne 35
Fairmont 55, Manteo 34
N.C. School of Science & Mathmatics 62, James Kenan 52
Southwest Onslow 66, Princeton 45
Farmville Central 62, Camden County 21
East Carteret 58, Edenton Holmes 45
North Lenoir 66, Heide Trask 17
Seaforth 55, Kinston 39
Roanoke Rapids 65, SouthWest Edgecombe 36
1A
Ocracoke 41, Triangle Math & Science 29
Woods Charter 80, Southside 62
Northampton County 42, Oxford Prep 27
East Columbus 50, Bear Grass Charter 44
Bertie 68, Cape Hatteras 18
Falls Lake 52, Washington County 27
Perquimans 50, Pamlico County 34
North Duplin 52, Lakewood 37
Wilson Prep 72, Northwest Halifax 20
Tarboro 62, Riverside-Martin 44
