Contact tracing ends in North Carolina schools

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina health officials changed COVID-19 guidelines this month to reduce the number of students sent home after being exposed to COVID-19.

Masks are optional in Pitt County Schools and it’s also not mandatory for school administrators to inform students if they’ve been exposed to COVID-19.

New guidelines from the NC StrongSchools Toolkit say individual contact tracing and exclusion from school for asymptomatic people after an identified COVID-19 exposure is no longer recommended statewide in K-12 schools. The guidelines went into effect on Monday.

Pitt County Parent Kristen Hamilton and her children Keegan and Raegan have dealt with the changes firsthand.

One week after Pitt County Schools made masks optional, Raegan Hamilton came down with a 100-degree fever and tested positive for COVID-19.

Kristen Hamilton still supports Pitt County’s decision to make masks optional.

“She could’ve picked it up anywhere. I’m happy she still doesn’t have to wear the mask at school,” Hamilton said.

The thing Hamilton isn’t happy about is that she said she was told her daughter’s classmates weren’t notified they may have been exposed to the virus.

“I talked with Raegan’s teacher and asked if they were going to notify other parents that there was a case of COVID in the classroom and she said ‘no, we’re not mandated to do that,’” Hamilton said.

Gov. Roy Cooper was in Eastern Carolina Tuesday and WITN asked him about Hamilton’s situation and state recommendations to cut out contact tracing. Cooper did not answer the question directly.

The number one issue is making sure our children are safely back at school in-person,” Cooper said.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley also spoke.

“Every person over the age of five is eligible for vaccination and that allows you to protect yourselves and family members. For those school districts who moved to optional masking, you can still wear a tight-fitting mask to have an extra layer of protection,” Kinsley said.

Beaufort, Jones, Pamlico, Onslow Craven, Carteret, Greene, Lenoir, Tyrrell, and Pitt County school districts allow masks to be optional.

