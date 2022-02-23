Advertisement

Carteret County drug trafficker gets maximum of 26 years in prison

Marvin Powers, Jr.
Marvin Powers, Jr.(Carteret Co. District Attorney's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - A Carteret County man has been sentenced to a maximum of 26 years in prison for drug and gun crimes.

Carteret County District Attorney Scott Thomas says 36-year-old Marvin Powers Jr., of Newport, pled guilty this week to trafficking in 28 grams or more of opium or heroin and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Thomas says Powers was also fined $500,000.

WITN is told the charges were the result of an investigation by Carteret County deputies into Powers. When deputies executed a search warrant at Powers’ home, they seized more than a pound of methamphetamine and more than seven ounces of heroin, some of which was mixed with fentanyl.

Deputies say they also seized a quantity of marijuana and a .45 pistol. They say Powers was there at the time of the search and had $20,633 in cash at the time. The money was seized and given to the North Carolina Department of Revenue to satisfy a drug tax warranr.

