Black-owned Greenville restaurant hopes its history inspires other Black owners

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The owners of a Greenville restaurant hope the history of its building will inspire community members to come together and promote Black businesses.

Coffee+Spice is a Black-owned restaurant that serves favorites like shrimp and grits and chicken and waffles with a twist.

Before the restaurant was converted into its current state, it was the home to Deborah Hall Ebron’s family.

Inside Ebron’s home, her family would collect documents, blueprints, and even money and put them in a safe for anyone who needed a secure place to store their items.

“As a little girl, I didn’t really know what was in there, to put either something in or to take something out,” Ebron said.

Ebron says some of the documents date back to the early 1900s. Her home also later became a gathering spot and social club for people in the community.

She says the usage of the safe showed how much trust the community had in each other and how they wanted to see each other thrive.

“It was just a level of respect,” Ebron said.

“When we look back, now that it’s gone, and so to speak coming back, we had more than we had, and I don’t want to say that lightly. We had more entrepreneurs up and down the street.”

Now, the safe still sits outside of the restaurant.

Alicia McKesson, co-owner of Coffee+Spice, says she hopes the history of the home and the creation of the restaurant help inspire other Black entrepreneurs to create their own businesses.

“We’ve got a lot of regulars that come to us,” McKesson said.

“We just hope to be one of the examples of many. There were many before us, there will be many after us, so hopefully, this encourages more development in West Greenville.”

Both women believe stories like the one behind Coffee+Spice are important to the Greenville community to show how far the community has grown over the years.

