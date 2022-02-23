Advertisement

Authorities now confirm third body identified from Carteret County plane crash

Jacob "Jake" Taylor
Jacob "Jake" Taylor(Carteret County Public School System)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities have confirmed that a third body has been identified in last Sunday’s devastating plane crash off of Atlantic.

The Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City released an obituary for Jacob “Jake” Taylor as well as the date and time of his funeral service.

The funeral home says the service for Taylor is planned for Saturday, March 5th at 3 p.m. at Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church.

Funeral arrangements have also been set for Michael “Daily” Shepherd, who was previously positively identified as one of the victims of the plane crash.

Shepherd’s service will be Saturday, Feb. 26th at 3 p.m. at Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church.

The respective obituaries each say family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences here.

The funeral service for Noah Styron was held this past Sunday at Cedar Island United Methodist Church.

