25th ranked ECU baseball earns first victory of the season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU baseball team dropped to 25th in the nation this week after being swept by Bryant over the weekend. The Pirates got rolling in the right direction with their first win of the season on Tuesday. ECU took down Campbell 10-3 on the road.

ECU opened things up in the 5th. Ryder Giles started off the five run frame with and RBI double. He went 3 for 5. Lane Hoover drove in two more. He stayed hot going 2 for 4 with a run and 3 RBI.

It was a relief pitcher style game. C.J. Mayhue got the win going three innings allowing one run on a solo homer. He struck out 3. The Pirates open a series at North Carolina on Friday. They play there Friday and Saturday before hosting the Tar Heels on Sunday

All three area ACC teams picked up wins today as well. NC State ripped High Point 18-3, Duke took down App State 8-5, and UNC topped Elon 5-1.

