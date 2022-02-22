Advertisement

Washington police asking for help finding missing teen

Nyasia O’Neal
Nyasia O’Neal(Washington Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Washington Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teen.

Police say 14-year-old Nyasia O’Neal was last seen on Monday at 7 a.m. in front of her home as she boarded the school bus. They say O’Neal did not return home and has not contacted her parents.

Police say it is believed she is in Washington.

O’Neal is described as standing five feet six inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with black braids extending to the middle of her back. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, white sneakers, carrying a white and peace-striped backpack.

Anyone with information on O’Neal’s whereabouts is asked to call the Washington Police Department at 252-946-1444.

Forest Service headquarters in Kinston
State Forest Service moving regional headquarters out of Kinston

