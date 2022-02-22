Washington police asking for help finding missing teen

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Washington Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teen.

Police say 14-year-old Nyasia O’Neal was last seen on Monday at 7 a.m. in front of her home as she boarded the school bus. They say O’Neal did not return home and has not contacted her parents.

Police say it is believed she is in Washington.

O’Neal is described as standing five feet six inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with black braids extending to the middle of her back. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, white sneakers, carrying a white and peace-striped backpack.

Anyone with information on O’Neal’s whereabouts is asked to call the Washington Police Department at 252-946-1444.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.