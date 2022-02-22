Advertisement

Victim identified in Jacksonville hotel homicide

Hotel stabbing
Hotel stabbing(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Jacksonville have released more information about a deadly stabbing this past weekend at a hotel.

Paul Johnson, of Jacksonville, died after a domestic disturbance at the Rodeway Inn & Suites on North Marine Boulevard. It happened around 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

Police said there was a delay in notifying the 55-year-old man’s family because they live out of state.

Investigators say they are working with the District Attorney’s Office and so far no arrests have been made in the homicide of Johnson.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Jacksonville police at 910-938-6520 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

