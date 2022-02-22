Advertisement

Utah police: Boy who fired at officers had gotten dad’s gun before

Police say an argument at a McDonald's in Utah culminated with a 4-year-old attempting to shoot at officers. (KSTU via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Court documents say the father of a 4-year-old boy who fired a gun at police in Utah told investigators the child had gotten hold of the weapon before.

Police say the boy stuck the gun out of a car window as police arrested his father, who had brandished his gun at McDonald’s workers over an incorrect order on Monday.

An officer spotted the gun and instinctively swiped it away, sending the shot into the side of the building in Midvale.

Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera comments on a child firing a gun at police. (Source: KUTV via CNN)

Both the boy and a 3-year-old sibling were taken into the care of child-welfare workers and will be interviewed as part of the investigation.

Jail booking documents say the father acknowledged it was not the first time his son had gotten hold of his gun.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old Avery Ginn, last seen Monday afternoon
Missing Pitt County girl found in early-morning search
Lejourney Farrow
Pitt County family seeks answers in disappearance of loved one
11-year-old Avery Ginn, last seen Monday afternoon
Search underway for missing girl in Pitt County
Dive crews are searching Monday for the body of former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey in...
UPDATE: Dive crews suspend search for former Chadbourn police chief in Lumber River until morning
Forest Service headquarters in Kinston
State Forest Service moving regional headquarters out of Kinston

Latest News

Amarillo police are investigating hit-and-run that left two people injured early Saturday...
GRAPHIC: Surveillance video shows hit-and-run that left 2 hospitalized in Texas
Victim identified in Jacksonville hotel homicide
Victim identified in Jacksonville hotel homicide
Arrest made in 2013 Kinston murder
Arrest made in 2013 Kinston murder
Second cold case murder solved today in Kinston
Second cold case murder solved today in Kinston
Dr. Rick Niswander speaks to business and community leaders in Greenville
Pitt County business expert speaks on state of local economy