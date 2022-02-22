State Business Recovery Grant Program open for applications again

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Revenue has announced that a second round of business recovery grants is now open for applications.

The deadline for applications is March 18th, 2022. The NCDOR says if the requests for grants outpace the money available, some approved applications may be funded at reduced amounts.

The two types of grants available for businesses that suffered an economic loss of at least 20% during the pandemic are:

Hospitality grants available to eligible arts, entertainment, and recreation businesses, as well as an eligible accommodation for food service businesses like hotels and restaurants.

Reimbursement grants available to eligible businesses not included above that did not receive funding from other relief programs like the Paycheck Protection Program, COVID-19 Job Retention Grant, and EIDL Advance.

The NCDOR says the grant amount awarded is a percentage of an eligible business’ economic losses or $500,000 - whichever is less. All payments, determined at the end of the application period, will be made by check and mailed to the address provided by an approved business.

