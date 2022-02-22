Advertisement

State Business Recovery Grant Program open for applications again

(Storyblocks)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Revenue has announced that a second round of business recovery grants is now open for applications.

The deadline for applications is March 18th, 2022. The NCDOR says if the requests for grants outpace the money available, some approved applications may be funded at reduced amounts.

The two types of grants available for businesses that suffered an economic loss of at least 20% during the pandemic are:

  • Hospitality grants available to eligible arts, entertainment, and recreation businesses, as well as an eligible accommodation for food service businesses like hotels and restaurants.
  • Reimbursement grants available to eligible businesses not included above that did not receive funding from other relief programs like the Paycheck Protection Program, COVID-19 Job Retention Grant, and EIDL Advance.

The NCDOR says the grant amount awarded is a percentage of an eligible business’ economic losses or $500,000 - whichever is less. All payments, determined at the end of the application period, will be made by check and mailed to the address provided by an approved business.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old Avery Ginn, last seen Monday afternoon
Missing Pitt County girl found in early-morning search
Lejourney Farrow
Pitt County family seeks answers in disappearance of loved one
11-year-old Avery Ginn, last seen Monday afternoon
Search underway for missing girl in Pitt County
Dive crews are searching Monday for the body of former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey in...
UPDATE: Dive crews suspend search for former Chadbourn police chief in Lumber River until morning
Forest Service headquarters in Kinston
State Forest Service moving regional headquarters out of Kinston

Latest News

Part of Brice's Creek that will be transferred to Craven County to become the new nature park
New 105-acre nature park coming to Craven County
Nyasia O’Neal
Washington police asking for help finding missing teen
FTC: North Carolina consumers lost $93M from scams in ‘21
District Attorney Jon David met with Sheriff Jody Greene and others Tuesday morning.
Crews continue search for former Chadbourn police chief