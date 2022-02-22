Sports Spotlight: Kinston senior Dixon has put all his talents on display, ready for postseason, college career at WSSU

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The state high school basketball tournament is underway. Kinston boys won their conference title on Friday and are the 2 seed in class 2A east. Their multitalented senior Jeremy Dixon has been instrumental in their success and we feature him in this weeks Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“My mom went here, my uncle went here, everybody went here,” says Kinston senior Jeremy Dixon, “My sister was the only one to go to North Lenoir. I was supposed to go to North Lenoir.”

Kinston senior Jeremy Dixon instead chose to play for the Vikings. Joining one of the richest basketball histories around.

“It’s crazy all the legacy coming through he on the walls and stuff. The championships and all that,” says Dixon.

Dixon not only went to Kinston, but put his name on the program. He is one of just 6 players to ever start from freshman to senior year on varsity.

“The ability to impact the game in so many ways,” says Kinston head boys basketball coach Perry Tyndall, “His skill set, rebounder, he’s one of the best pure shooters around. He can put it on the floor, he attack, he can block shots, defensively he can get after it there.”

“It means a lot coach Tyndall believed in me since my 8th grade year,” says Dixon, “I wouldn’t change anything in the process from my past. I went through everything I went through to get here.”

The road wasn’t easy.

“I pretty much grew up with my mom. My dad wasn’t there in my life. But I feel things happen for a reason. I feel like God places people in your life to kind of build you,” says Dixon, “My grandfather, my uncle were father figures in my life. That helped me become the man I am today.”

Family who not only pushed him to ball, but also to sing.

“My mom, my sister, my grandmom, my grandad, pretty much everyone in my family can sing,” says Dixon

Dixon showed off his talent during the national anthem of his senior night game.

“Unique gift,” says Tyndall, “I wanted other people to hear.”

The well rounded player has grown into the kind of guy any coach would want to have.

“Been willing to grow, been willing to take coaching and work,” says Tyndall.

Which is why he was able to commit to play for division-II Winston-Salem State last week.

“They have been watching me since my freshman year. They knew I could play they just wanted to see what type of guy I was,” says Dixon.

A big weight is off his shoulders. Now Jeremy can focus on basketball and bringing some more history to the Kinston program.

“We clicked. This is probably the best team I have played with all four years,” says Dixon, “I feel like we have a really, really, really big run at states and you know bringing one home.”

