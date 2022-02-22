Advertisement

Second cold case murder solved today in Kinston

Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher(Kinston police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A second arrest has been made in another cold murder case in Kinston.

Kinston police announced this morning that Michael Fisher was arrested for the 2015 murder of Timothy Nobles.

Nobles was shot multiple times on May 31, 2015, while driving his vehicle on Cox Avenue. He traveled less than 100 yards before the vehicle hit a utility pole.

Last month, police said they received new information on the case and they arrested Marquez Outlaw, 32, of Kinston, on a murder charge.

This is the second cold murder case that police say they have solved today. Earlier, an arrest was made in a 2013 homicide in the city.

