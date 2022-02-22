Advertisement

Search underway for missing girl in Pitt County

By Dave Jordan and Maddie Kerth
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A search is underway for a missing 11-year-old girl in Winterville.

Authorities tell WITN the girl has been missing for several hours.

The search is being coordinated in the County Home Road area near Branch Road.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management, Greenville Police and Chocowinity Police are among the agencies involved.

Few other details are known at the moment.

Stay with WITN on-air and online are we learn more.

