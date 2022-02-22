Search underway for missing girl in Pitt County

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A search is underway for a missing 11-year-old girl in Winterville.

Authorities tell WITN the girl has been missing for several hours.

The search is being coordinated in the County Home Road area near Branch Road.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management, Greenville Police and Chocowinity Police are among the agencies involved.

Few other details are known at the moment.

Stay with WITN on-air and online are we learn more.

