Roanoke Rapids man charged in armed robbery

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police have arrested one of two men they say robbed a home at gunpoint.

Roanoke Rapids police charged Quinton Jones, 22, with robbery, felony conspiracy and obtaining property by false pretense in connection to an armed robbery that happened at a home on West 4th Street Saturday night.

Officers say Jones and another man went into the home and made everyone inside move into the kitchen. They took $300 cash, a 60 inch TV and assorted tattoo equipment. Police say at least one of the men had a handgun, but no injuries were reported.

Jones is being held under a $100,00 bond and is due in court on March 24.

Police are still looking for a second suspect. If you have any information, call the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-533-2810 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.

