Advertisement

Roanoke Rapids man charged in armed robbery

Quinton Jones
Quinton Jones(Roanoke Rapids Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police have arrested one of two men they say robbed a home at gunpoint.

Roanoke Rapids police charged Quinton Jones, 22, with robbery, felony conspiracy and obtaining property by false pretense in connection to an armed robbery that happened at a home on West 4th Street Saturday night.

Officers say Jones and another man went into the home and made everyone inside move into the kitchen. They took $300 cash, a 60 inch TV and assorted tattoo equipment. Police say at least one of the men had a handgun, but no injuries were reported.

Jones is being held under a $100,00 bond and is due in court on March 24.

Police are still looking for a second suspect. If you have any information, call the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-533-2810 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old Avery Ginn, last seen Monday afternoon
Missing Pitt County girl found in early-morning search
Lejourney Farrow
Pitt County family seeks answers in disappearance of loved one
Dive crews are searching Monday for the body of former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey in...
UPDATE: Dive crews suspend search for former Chadbourn police chief in Lumber River until morning
The shooting happened in front of G’s Barber Shop on Henderson Drive around 2:00 p.m. Saturday.
Jacksonville police looking for man and car after shooting outside barbershop
11-year-old Avery Ginn, last seen Monday afternoon
Search underway for missing girl in Pitt County

Latest News

Masking in schools generic
Lenoir County to decide fate of masks in schools today
Healthy Habits: Preventing Heart Disease
Healthy Habits: Preventing Heart Disease
Missing Pitt County girl found in early-morning search
Missing Pitt County girl found in early-morning search
11-year-old Avery Ginn, last seen Monday afternoon
Missing Pitt County girl found in early-morning search