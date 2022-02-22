Report: Britney Spears to release tell-all memoir

(CNN) - It appears Britney Spears wants to add best-selling author to her list of accomplishments.

People Magazine is reporting the pop star has signed a massive book deal with publishing house Simon and Schuster.

According to People, a deal worth $15 million is to write a tell-all memoir, but there is no word on when the book could be released.

Neither representatives from Spears’ camp nor the publisher have commented.

The reported deal comes just months after the end of her controversial conservatorship.

Spears is still in the middle of a legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears, over her finances. Her father requested she continue to pay his legal fees despite her conservatorship being terminated in November.

She is also at odds with her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, over her recently released book.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.