Pitt County family seeks answers in disappearance of loved one

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A Pitt County family is seeking answers in the disappearance of their loved one who was supposed to be headed to Las Vegas for a pageant, but never made it and hasn’t been heard from or seen since.

The family of 21-year-old Lejourney Farrow says going off the grid is uncharacteristic for her.

Now her mom Olivia and brother Randy, are trying to piece together the last ten days that their loved one has been missing.

Olivia says, “I have been devastated.”

According to Greensboro Police, Farrow was last seen on February 10th.

Her family says she was expected to fly from there to Las Vegas that day for a beauty pageant, and onto New York City after that, but missed her flight and rescheduled for early the next day.

On February 11th, a text message came in from Farrow’s phone to her family that she had landed in Chicago, one of her scheduled layovers. That is the last known contact with her family.

Randy says, “She always talked about Journey’s journey. That was something for her that was really passionate. She always wanted to write about that.”

They say she wouldn’t miss the opportunity to participate in the pageant by choice.

Randy says, “She was really inspired by being a role model for the younger kids. If you look at her Facebook, a lot of the people that she follows are from the pageant world, that’s pretty much all of her friends.”

A detective in Greensboro has been assigned to Farrow’s case and is looking into the details of her last known whereabouts.

Randy says for the family, “Right now it’s all a big blob and a bunch of question marks. We don’t have that many details from the detectives and what they’ve found. I don’t want to make a whole bunch of assumptions because when you assume stuff, your mind just goes to the worst places possible.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lejourney Farrow can contact Greensboro Crimestoppers at 336-373-2222.

