Pitt County deputies searching for missing teen

Jada Summerville
Jada Summerville(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old.

Pitt County deputies say Jada Summverille was last seen in the Ayden area at about 9 p.m. Monday. She is described as being five feet, two inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, and having long braids with red sew-ins.

Anyone with information about Summerville’s location is asked to call the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 830-4141, 911, or Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.

