Pitt County deputies arrest man on drug & child abuse charges

Zachary Tripp
Zachary Tripp(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was arrested in Ayden Monday on drug and child abuse charges.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Zachary Tripp was charged with the following:

  • Three counts of possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine
  • Two counts of misdemeanor child abuse
  • Two counts of possession of a controlled substance in a jail
  • Possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana
  • Maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Deputies say they began investigating the sale of illegal drugs on Ernest Loftin Road in Ayden due to community complaints. A search warrant was issued for a home on the block, and deputies say they seized drugs and cash.

Tripp is jailed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $400,000 secured bond.

