Pitt County deputies arrest man on drug & child abuse charges

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was arrested in Ayden Monday on drug and child abuse charges.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Zachary Tripp was charged with the following:

Three counts of possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine

Two counts of misdemeanor child abuse

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance in a jail

Possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana

Maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Deputies say they began investigating the sale of illegal drugs on Ernest Loftin Road in Ayden due to community complaints. A search warrant was issued for a home on the block, and deputies say they seized drugs and cash.

Tripp is jailed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $400,000 secured bond.

