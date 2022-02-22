Pitt County deputies arrest man on drug & child abuse charges
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was arrested in Ayden Monday on drug and child abuse charges.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Zachary Tripp was charged with the following:
- Three counts of possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine
- Two counts of misdemeanor child abuse
- Two counts of possession of a controlled substance in a jail
- Possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana
- Maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Deputies say they began investigating the sale of illegal drugs on Ernest Loftin Road in Ayden due to community complaints. A search warrant was issued for a home on the block, and deputies say they seized drugs and cash.
Tripp is jailed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $400,000 secured bond.
