Pitt County business expert speaks on state of local economy

Dr. Rick Niswander speaks to business and community leaders in Greenville
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An business expert delivered his annual economic address Tuesday to members of the business community in Pitt County.

East Carolina University Accounting Professor Dr. Rick Niswander spoke to hundreds of business and community leaders in Greenville, saying the economy is improving in the city and county. Niswander also says the area is doing much better with unemployment numbers than other areas around the state and country.

Niswander adds that he expects cornerstone industries like higher education and healthcare to continue to grow. Unemployment in the Greenville area is now below 4%.

“Our unemployment rate in Greenville is down to what it was before the pandemic started, which is just amazing in many respects,” Niswander said. “So Greenville and Pitt County are doing very good.”

Niswander adds that the local economy looks to be strong into 2023. He does caution, however, that as the weather warms up, prices at gas pumps will continue to rise as well.

