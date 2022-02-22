Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Which state hold the records for both greatest temperature rise and fall in 24 hours?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We will have some large temperature changes this week and weekend, but nothing like the record. One state holds both records; one for greatest temperature drop in 24 hours and another for greatest temperature rise in 24 hours.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Feb 22 (WITN)

As a hint, remember that air coming down from mountains heats up quickly. Remember, Canada is a good source of arctic air. Ok, was that too much of a hint?

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Feb 22 (WITN)

Montana has seen rises and drops of at least 100 degrees! Wild! The temperature dropped 100 degrees there in a 24 hr period in January of 1916. It went from the 40s to the -50s! Conversely, it went from the -50s to the 40s in a 24 span in January of 1972, making for a 103 degree rise. The rise was caused by the Chinook winds which blow down from the Rockies. Sinking air compresses and heats up. - Phillip Williams

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.