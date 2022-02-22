Advertisement

Pesce’s OT goal leads Hurricanes over Flyers

Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes(Carolina Hurricanes)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday.

Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight.

Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers.

Philadelphia, playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand, lost its fifth in a row and 18th in the past 20.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Stryon
Funeral arrangements for one of four teenagers killed in plane crash
Large woods fire in Duplin Co contained, multiple crews responded
Legacy at Fire Tower apartments
Greenville renter says she’s being forced to move out because she used state COVID-19 funding
Empty chairs pay tribute to plane crash victims.
Empty chairs at empty tables: plane victims honored at banquet
NC State graduate killed near campus

Latest News

FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
Medina Spirit stripped of Kentucky Derby victory
ECU baseball drops series finale to Bryant, swept opening weekend
ECU men’s basketball
ECU men’s basketball falls on shot at the horn at UCF
Austin Cindric celebrates on top of his car after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race...
Cindric wins the Dayton 500