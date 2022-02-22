New COVID-19 cases lowest since Thanksgiving weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of daily new cases in North Carolina has dropped to the lowest number since Thanksgiving weekend.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported just 1,716 new cases on Tuesday. The last time it was this low was back on November 28th when there were 1,041 cases reported.

The number of people in the hospital continues to drop as well. DHHS said hospitalizations stood at 2,215, while a month ago it peaked at 5,206.

Deaths have also dropped across the state. DHHS said just one person died on Monday from the virus. The last time that happened was last summer.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.