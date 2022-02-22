New Bern man gets 30 years for drug trafficking, possession of firearm by felon

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man is set to serve 30 years in federal prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 34-year-old Carlos Green was sentenced for the following charges:

Conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribution of 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine

Conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribution of 280 grams or more of cocaine base (crack) and 500 grams or more of cocaine

Distribution of 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine

Distribution of a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine

Distribution of a quantity of cocaine and cocaine base (crack)

Possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

WITN is told Green was convicted on these counts on Sept. 1st, 2020. He has prior federal convictions for conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base and 500 grams or more of cocaine.

Federal prosecutors say that according to court documents and other evidence, on July 17th, 2019, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office made a controlled purchase of nearly an ounce of methamphetamine from Green at a sweepstakes business in Cove City.

Prosecutors say six days later, the United States Postal Inspector intercepted a package that was supposed to be delivered to the business. The package contained more than 31 ounces of crystal methamphetamine. The next day, law enforcement made a controlled purchase of nearly two ounces of crystal meth from Green at the business.

The next month, prosecutors say they searched Green’s home and found nearly four ounces of cocaine, more than a quarter of an ounce of heroin, a loaded Kel-tec PLR-22 gun with a high-capacity magazine, and items used to cook cocaine into crack cocaine.

On Dec. 10th, 2019, law enforcement tried to find Green at a New Bern home. They found half an ounce of crack cocaine when they arrested Green and nearly three ounces of cocaine in a backpack at the home. The investigation also uncovered that Green had been involved in the distribution and possessing with the attempt to distribute nearly 4 1/2 pounds of cocaine.

Prosecutors say while awaiting sentencing, on Nov. 23rd, 2020, Green attacked another inmate. He was convicted of assault in state court on July 2021.

