New 105-acre nature park coming to Craven County

Part of Brice's Creek that will be transferred to Craven County to become the new nature park
Part of Brice's Creek that will be transferred to Craven County to become the new nature park(Coastal Land Trust)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Coastal Land Trust announced Tuesday that it helped buy 105 acres along Brice’s Creek in Craven County for the creation of a new nature park.

The trust says the park will be located off County Line Road near Old Airport Road.

WITN is told the idea for a new nature park launched in early 2021 and received a boost in May 2021 when conservationist and Bass Pro Shops Founder bought the Hatteras brand and manufacturing facility in New Bern.

The Coastal Land Trusts’ Croatan internal revolving loan fund and the North Carolina Community Foundation’s Richard Chapman Cleve Fund also contributed to the purchase from Overlook Holdings.

The Coastal Land Trust says the 105-acre property, combined with the neighboring 67 acres owned by the trust, will be transferred to Craven County. The trust says the park will join Latham-Whitehurst Nature Park as land purchased and transferred to the county.

“The Coastal Land Trust has heard the call for more public outdoor spaces to enjoy nature—and we are responding,” Janice Allen, Coastal Land Trust land protection director said.

