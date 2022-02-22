Advertisement

Missing Pitt County girl found in early-morning search

By Thomas Weybrecht
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:06 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An 11-year-old girl who went missing from her Winterville home Monday evening was found shortly after crews were dispatched to begin a search.

Avery Ginn, 11, was reported missing Monday night. According to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, she was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Monday leaving a home on Branch Road.

Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, WITN learned that Avery Ginn was found sleeping in a nearby horse barn with the use of a drone piloted by Greenville Police Department.

She is reportedly being taken back home, safe and sound.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management, Greenville Police and Chocowinity Police were among the agencies involved in the search.

