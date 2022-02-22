Advertisement

Manek, Bacot power North Carolina past Louisville 70-63

UNC Tar Heels
UNC Tar Heels(WITN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Brady Manek scored 17 points, Armando Bacot had 12 points and 15 rebounds for his 21st double-double, and North Carolina beat Louisville 70-63.

North Carolina finished on a 6-0 run, holding Louisville scoreless for the final 2 minutes, 50 seconds. The Cardinals made just one of their final nine shots.

Manek made a baseline jumper to extend North Carolina’s lead to 64-60 and after Malik Williams answered at the other end with a 3-pointer, Bacot scored his first points of the second half on a dunk off a nice assist from Manek with 1:33 left.

Louisville missed its final four 3-pointers, and North Carolina sealed it with Caleb Love’s layup at 37.9. Jae’Lyn Withers, Dre Davis and Williams each scored 10 points for Louisville.

