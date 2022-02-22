Clayton man arrested, held in Wayne County on rape charges

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Clayton man has been charged with rape after Goldsboro police investigated a report of sexual assault.

The Goldsboro Police Department says 32-year-old Afo Kader Sade has been charged with 2nd-degree forcible rape.

Police say on Feb. 14th at about 12:10 a.m., officers responded to an apartment in the Legacy at Berkeley Place apartment complex on Fallin Boulevard due to a report of sexual assault. Officers say the woman who made the report said she had been sexually assaulted by an acquaintance. She was brought to Wayne-UNC Health for evaluation.

Police identified Sade as the suspect and on Feb. 17th, a warrant was secured for him. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office in Clayton made the arrest on Feb. 18th.

Sade was transferred to the Wayne County Jail and is being held on a $100,000 secured bond. The Wayne County Jail would not make the mugshot of Sade available.

