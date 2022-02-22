Advertisement

Clayton man arrested, held in Wayne County on rape charges

Police
Police(WILX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Clayton man has been charged with rape after Goldsboro police investigated a report of sexual assault.

The Goldsboro Police Department says 32-year-old Afo Kader Sade has been charged with 2nd-degree forcible rape.

Police say on Feb. 14th at about 12:10 a.m., officers responded to an apartment in the Legacy at Berkeley Place apartment complex on Fallin Boulevard due to a report of sexual assault. Officers say the woman who made the report said she had been sexually assaulted by an acquaintance. She was brought to Wayne-UNC Health for evaluation.

Police identified Sade as the suspect and on Feb. 17th, a warrant was secured for him. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office in Clayton made the arrest on Feb. 18th.

Sade was transferred to the Wayne County Jail and is being held on a $100,000 secured bond. The Wayne County Jail would not make the mugshot of Sade available.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Stryon
Funeral arrangements for one of four teenagers killed in plane crash
Large woods fire in Duplin Co contained, multiple crews responded
Legacy at Fire Tower apartments
Greenville renter says she’s being forced to move out because she used state COVID-19 funding
Empty chairs pay tribute to plane crash victims.
Empty chairs at empty tables: plane victims honored at banquet
NC State graduate killed near campus

Latest News

Video sweepstakes ruled illegal in North Carolina.
State Supreme Court cracks down on video sweepstakes
Wildlife sanctuary releases bald eagle back into wild after rehab in New Bern
Wildlife sanctuary releases bald eagle back into wild after rehab in New Bern
Worker dies at City of Jacksonville construction site
Brett James Catoe is charged with felony fleeing to elude, felony possession of stolen vehicle...
Suspect arrested, accused of stealing dump truck and leading police on chase through Mecklenburg Co.