Lenoir County to decide fate of masks in schools today

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Another school district is voting on mask mandates Tuesday.

The Lenoir County Board of Education will meet in Kinston to discuss the district’s face mask policy.

Masks are currently required in Lenoir County schools. State health officials say Lenoir County has had 250 cases in the last fourteen days.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Board of Education office at 2017 W. Vernon Ave in Kinston. It’s open to the public, but seating is limited.

You can livestream the meeting from the district’s YouTube channel.

