Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Temperatures will be on a yoyo this week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Strengthening high pressure off the southeast coast will bring a warming south wind, along with a few rain chances this week. Highs will climb from the low to mid 70s Tuesday to the low 80s by Friday. There will be one hiccup in the temperature climb as a backdoor cold front will slip southward for a cooler Thursday. Normal highs this time of year are in the upper 50s for most, and we will be surpassing that range by a wide margin all days except Thursday. Our overnight lows will be closer to our average highs than our actual highs. Freezing temps aren’t likely again until next week.

With the building warmth will come increasing moisture and some rain chances. We are still monitoring moderate drought conditions in parts of Onslow, Duplin and Pender counties. Scattered showers will arrive Wednesday as a weakening cold front approaches from the northwest. Rainfall totals for this round of showers will be near or less than 0.2″. A return to northeast winds on Thursday will bring temps back down to the 50s for highs before a return to southerly winds lifts us to the low 80s Friday.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. High of 73. Wind: S 10-15.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers. High of 78. Wind: SW 12-17. Rain chance: 30%.

Thursday

Cloudy and cooler with isolated showers. High of 57. Wind: NE 10. Rain chance: 30%.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.