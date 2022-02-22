Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Temperatures will be on a yoyo this week

From warm to cool to warm to cool from now through the weekend
First Alert Forecast For February 22, 2022
By Phillip Williams
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Strengthening high pressure off the southeast coast will bring a warming south wind, along with a few rain chances this week. Highs will climb from the low to mid 70s Tuesday to the low 80s by Friday. There will be one hiccup in the temperature climb as a backdoor cold front will slip southward for a cooler Thursday. Normal highs this time of year are in the upper 50s for most, and we will be surpassing that range by a wide margin all days except Thursday. Our overnight lows will be closer to our average highs than our actual highs. Freezing temps aren’t likely again until next week.

With the building warmth will come increasing moisture and some rain chances. We are still monitoring moderate drought conditions in parts of Onslow, Duplin and Pender counties. Scattered showers will arrive Wednesday as a weakening cold front approaches from the northwest. Rainfall totals for this round of showers will be near or less than 0.2″. A return to northeast winds on Thursday will bring temps back down to the 50s for highs before a return to southerly winds lifts us to the low 80s Friday.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. High of 73. Wind: S 10-15.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers. High of 78. Wind: SW 12-17. Rain chance: 30%.

Thursday

Cloudy and cooler with isolated showers. High of 57. Wind: NE 10. Rain chance: 30%.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old Avery Ginn, last seen Monday afternoon
Missing Pitt County girl found in early-morning search
Lejourney Farrow
Pitt County family seeks answers in disappearance of loved one
11-year-old Avery Ginn, last seen Monday afternoon
Search underway for missing girl in Pitt County
Dive crews are searching Monday for the body of former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey in...
UPDATE: Dive crews suspend search for former Chadbourn police chief in Lumber River until morning
Forest Service headquarters in Kinston
State Forest Service moving regional headquarters out of Kinston

Latest News

North Carolina COVID-19 cases
New COVID-19 cases lowest since Thanksgiving weekend
Hotel stabbing
Victim identified in Jacksonville hotel homicide
Michael Fisher
Second cold case murder solved today in Kinston
Carlos Fields
Arrest made in 2013 Kinston murder