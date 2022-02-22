Healthy Habits: Preventing heart disease

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - February is American Heart Month.

Dr. Rony Shammas, a cardiologist at Vidant Health says heart disease is the number one killer in the world, with nearly a quarter of deaths in the United States caused by heart disease. Though this is a staggering statistic, he says heart disease is often preventable.

There are certain conditions that heighten your risk of heart attack, stroke and death. Some of the risk factors, like getting older and genetics, can’t be changed, but others can, including the following:

Elevated blood pressure

Cholesterol levels

Diabetes

Smoking

Dr. Shammas also suggests making healthy food choices, exercising for at least 150 minutes a week, limiting alcohol and managing stress to limit your risks.

Doctors say the earlier in age you make changes for a healthier lifestyle, the better because plaque begins building up in your teens.

If you think you are at risk for heart disease, call your medical provider or click here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.