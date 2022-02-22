Advertisement

Healthy Habits: Preventing heart disease

One in four deaths in the United States is caused by heart disease. It primarily affects more...
One in four deaths in the United States is caused by heart disease. It primarily affects more men than women.(Samantha Cavalli, WTAP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - February is American Heart Month.

Dr. Rony Shammas, a cardiologist at Vidant Health says heart disease is the number one killer in the world, with nearly a quarter of deaths in the United States caused by heart disease. Though this is a staggering statistic, he says heart disease is often preventable.

There are certain conditions that heighten your risk of heart attack, stroke and death. Some of the risk factors, like getting older and genetics, can’t be changed, but others can, including the following:

  • Elevated blood pressure
  • Cholesterol levels
  • Diabetes
  • Smoking

Dr. Shammas also suggests making healthy food choices, exercising for at least 150 minutes a week, limiting alcohol and managing stress to limit your risks.

Doctors say the earlier in age you make changes for a healthier lifestyle, the better because plaque begins building up in your teens.

If you think you are at risk for heart disease, call your medical provider or click here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old Avery Ginn, last seen Monday afternoon
Missing Pitt County girl found in early-morning search
Lejourney Farrow
Pitt County family seeks answers in disappearance of loved one
Dive crews are searching Monday for the body of former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey in...
UPDATE: Dive crews suspend search for former Chadbourn police chief in Lumber River until morning
The shooting happened in front of G’s Barber Shop on Henderson Drive around 2:00 p.m. Saturday.
Jacksonville police looking for man and car after shooting outside barbershop
11-year-old Avery Ginn, last seen Monday afternoon
Search underway for missing girl in Pitt County

Latest News

Diane Haddock using telehealth machine on Jones Senior student.
Eastern Carolina superintendent honored for telehealth program
The outside of the North Carolina General Assembly building.
Medicaid expansion panel eyes worker shortages, hospitals
The NCDHHS updated its StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit (K-12 on Thursday.
Health officials react to updated StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit
School counselors explain how to check in on your kids’ mental health