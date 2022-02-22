Advertisement

Habitual felon with DWI conviction accused of breaking into liquor store

Stanley Scarboro
Stanley Scarboro(Nash County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested in Nash County after allegedly breaking into and stealing from a liquor store.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says Stanley Scarboro is charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and injury to real property. Department of Public Safety records show Scarboro has a prior conviction for DWI.

Deputies say at about 9 p.m. Monday, they responded to a commercial alarm at the ABC Store on Deans Street in Bailey. The deputies were told the alarm was because of an active burglary in progress where a person broke the front glass door and entered.

The sheriff’s office spoke to witnesses and reviewed surveillance footage and noticed that the person, Scarboro, was seen earlier causing a disturbance in front of the store. Deputies say Scarboro lives less than a mile from the store.

WITN is told Scarboro was arrested at his home and deputies seized two bottles of Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch Whiskey which were stolen from the store.

Scarboro is jailed under a $25,000 secured bond and his first court appearance was Tuesday morning.

