Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Surveillance video shows hit-and-run that left 2 hospitalized in Texas

GRAPHIC: Amarillo police increased the reward for tips on the suspect in a hit and run that injured two women. (KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - Texas authorities are investigating a hit-and-run that left two people injured over the weekend.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, officers with the Amarillo Police Department were called to the area of Southwest 10th and South Hayden Street.

Two women were crossing Southwest 10th Avenue when they were hit by a white SUV, KFDA reported. The SUV then drove away from the scene.

One of the women, a 36-year-old, received life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The other woman, a 24-year-old, was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating this hit-and-run.

If you have any information, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

Surveillance video from Craig Gualtiere shows the hit-and-run from across the street.

WARNING: The video is graphic and may be disturbing to viewers.

Copyright 2022 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old Avery Ginn, last seen Monday afternoon
Missing Pitt County girl found in early-morning search
Lejourney Farrow
Pitt County family seeks answers in disappearance of loved one
11-year-old Avery Ginn, last seen Monday afternoon
Search underway for missing girl in Pitt County
Dive crews are searching Monday for the body of former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey in...
UPDATE: Dive crews suspend search for former Chadbourn police chief in Lumber River until morning
Forest Service headquarters in Kinston
State Forest Service moving regional headquarters out of Kinston

Latest News

FILE - In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao,...
Prosecutor: 3 cops in Floyd killing ‘chose to do nothing’
Nurse Lydia Holly prepares a child's COVID-19 vaccine dose, on Nov. 3, 2021, at Children's...
COVID-19 shots unlikely to prompt rare inflammation in kids
The United Nations Security Council met Monday to discuss Ukraine.
West hits back with sanctions as Russia pushes into Ukraine
U.S. women soccer players have reached a landmark agreement with the sport’s American governing...
American women players settle suit vs US Soccer for $24 million
Black smoke could be seen billowing from the site of a military-contracted chopper crash on...
Military-contracted helicopter crashes at missile range facility in Hawaii