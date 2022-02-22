Advertisement

FTC: North Carolina consumers lost $93M from scams in ‘21

(station)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - A report from the Federal Trade Commission says consumers in North Carolina made more than 64,000 fraud reports that totaled slightly more than $93 million in losses in 2021.

The FTC says the top category of reports received from consumers in North Carolina was identity theft, followed by imposter scams and credit bureaus.

Other reports involved online shopping, and banks and lenders. The median loss was $446.

Nationally, consumers reported losing more than $5.8 billion to fraud in 2021, up from $3.4 billion in 2020.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old Avery Ginn, last seen Monday afternoon
Missing Pitt County girl found in early-morning search
Lejourney Farrow
Pitt County family seeks answers in disappearance of loved one
11-year-old Avery Ginn, last seen Monday afternoon
Search underway for missing girl in Pitt County
Dive crews are searching Monday for the body of former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey in...
UPDATE: Dive crews suspend search for former Chadbourn police chief in Lumber River until morning
Forest Service headquarters in Kinston
State Forest Service moving regional headquarters out of Kinston

Latest News

District Attorney Jon David met with Sheriff Jody Greene and others Tuesday morning.
Crews continue search for former Chadbourn police chief
The fatal stabbing happened Sunday at this hotel.
Victim identified in Jacksonville hotel homicide
North Carolina COVID-19 cases
New COVID-19 cases lowest since Thanksgiving weekend
Michael Fisher
Second cold case murder solved today in Kinston