Arrest made in 2013 Kinston murder

Carlos Fields
Carlos Fields(Kinston Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - There’s been another arrest in a murder that happened nearly nine years ago in Kinston.

Kinston police said that Carlos Fields was caught this morning in Hookerton by the U.S. Marshals Office.

Fields was wanted for the November 5, 2013 shooting death of James Franklin on East Capitola Avenue. Witnesses told police that they saw two people shooting, one with a rifle and the other had a handgun.

Police said the 32-year-old Fields was identified as a suspect last month in the murder of Franklin.

Last November, Franklin’s mother spoke to WITN about the unsolved murder. “I grieve every day over my son,” Tonuja Suggs said last year. “I’m out here every day fighting my son’s case, trying to find out what happened to my son and who did this to my son. I just want to ask for help from the community to find out who did this to my son.”

Fields is being held without bond.

