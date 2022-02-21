Advertisement

Worker dies at City of Jacksonville construction site

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A construction worker at a city-owned construction site has died.

Jacksonville said the employee of a subcontractor fell off scaffolding at the Jack Amyette Recreation Center.

The accident happened shortly before 2:00 p.m.

The rec center was destroyed by Hurricane Florence in 2018 and has been undergoing a major reconstruction effort.

“We are deeply saddened to hear that one of the subcontractors working at the construction site for the Jack Amyette Recreation Center Expansion Project has died as a result of injuries sustained after a fall. Our prayers go out to his family and coworkers,” said Mayor Sammy Phillips in a statement.

The name of the worker has not yet been released.

In addition to Jacksonville police, the state Department of Labor will also investigate the death.

