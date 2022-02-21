Worker dies at City of Jacksonville construction site

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A construction worker at a city-owned construction site has died.

Jacksonville said the employee of a subcontractor fell off scaffolding at the Jack Amyette Recreation Center.

The accident happened shortly before 2:00 p.m.

The rec center was destroyed by Hurricane Florence in 2018 and has been undergoing a major reconstruction effort.

“We are deeply saddened to hear that one of the subcontractors working at the construction site for the Jack Amyette Recreation Center Expansion Project has died as a result of injuries sustained after a fall. Our prayers go out to his family and coworkers,” said Mayor Sammy Phillips in a statement.

The name of the worker has not yet been released.

In addition to Jacksonville police, the state Department of Labor will also investigate the death.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.