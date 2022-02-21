Wilson Christian Academy- Hailey Carnes

Hailey Carnes

My name is Hailey Carnes. I live in Wilson, NC where I go to school at Wilson Christian Academy. I have 2 amazing parents and 2 awesome siblings, an older sister, and a younger brother. My favorite college basketball team is the Duke Blue Devils. I attend Peace Church where I play the piano for our youth worship band. I enjoy playing basketball and volleyball at school. I also, work at Chick-Fil-A in Wilson. When I get older, I want to work in a career with kids where I can help them emotionally and spiritually. I am not sure where I am going to college yet, but I am considering Welch College in TN or Liberty University in VA.

School: Wilson Christian Academy

Name: Hailey Carnes

Age: 17

Plans for next year: I plan to attend a 4-year college and major in Psychology. With this degree, I plan to work with kids by either becoming a Children’s Speech Therapist or a Child Life Specialist.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Figuring out what God’s plans are for my future.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: I advise underclassmen to enjoy your senior year, but not to rush into your future decisions. Even if it takes a while to figure it out, wait for the Lord to show you His plan for your life.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Going to Disney World with my class and making lasting memories and relationships.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years, I hope to have a family of my own and have a stable job.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential people in my life are my family. My parents have raised me with such strong Christian beliefs which has helped my relationship with God grow.

I am most unique because: I have a love for kids that most teens do not have.

What is the one quote you live by: My favorite verse in the Bible- “And the Lord, he it is that doth go before thee; he will be with thee, he will not fail thee, neither forsake thee: fear not, neither be dismayed.” -Deuteronomy 31:8

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: My Salvation and relationship with God, My family, My friends, My church, My dog

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: NC is my home and I would like to stay in this state, unless the Lord shows me somewhere else to go.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: That I have grown relationships with them that I never thought I would have with them.

Which year of high school was your favorite: 12th grade

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I would take my Bible because it is always a great source of direction at any time.

