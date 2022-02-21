Wildlife sanctuary releases bald eagle back into wild after rehab in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An adult bald eagle was released back into the wild Monday by a wildlife sanctuary in New Bern.

The Wild at Heart Wildlife Sanctuary released the bird around noon at Bosch Home Appliances. The sanctuary says it picked this site because of its location near a body of water and one of its board members working there.

The Wild at Heart Wildlife Sanctuary also says the bald eagle was brought to its doors a little more than a year ago after it was hit by a car in Myrtle Beach. He suffered from a broken wing, broken toe, and lead poisoning, but fully recovered by the time of his release.

“It is always an amazing day when we get to put one back in the wild!” the sanctuary said.

