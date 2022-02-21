Advertisement

Wild horse on the Outer Banks euthanized

Tyler
Tyler(Corolla Wild Horse Fund)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WITN) - A wild horse on the outer banks has been euthanized.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund posted on Facebook that the stallion, Tyler, was in his mid-twenties. Staff say they were keeping a close eye on him the last couple of months because his health was declining and he passed peacefully last week.

They say he is buried in a quiet place where he lived his entire life.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Stryon
Funeral arrangements for one of four teenagers killed in plane crash
Empty chairs pay tribute to plane crash victims.
Empty chairs at empty tables: plane victims honored at banquet
Large woods fire in Duplin Co contained, multiple crews responded
Legacy at Fire Tower apartments
Greenville renter says she’s being forced to move out because she used state COVID-19 funding
NC State graduate killed near campus

Latest News

Large woods fire in Duplin Co contained, multiple crews responded
Large woods fire in Duplin Co contained, multiple crews responded
Funeral arrangements for one of four teenagers killed in plane crash
Funeral arrangements for one of four teenagers killed in plane crash
NC’s oldest United Methodist church celebrates 250 years of giving
NC’s oldest United Methodist church celebrates 250 years of giving
Centenary Church goers singing a hymn
NC’s oldest United Methodist church celebrates 250 years of giving