Wild horse on the Outer Banks euthanized

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WITN) - A wild horse on the outer banks has been euthanized.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund posted on Facebook that the stallion, Tyler, was in his mid-twenties. Staff say they were keeping a close eye on him the last couple of months because his health was declining and he passed peacefully last week.

They say he is buried in a quiet place where he lived his entire life.

