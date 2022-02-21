Advertisement

State Forest Service moving regional headquarters out of Kinston

Aircraft has already moved from this hangar at the Kinston airport.
Aircraft has already moved from this hangar at the Kinston airport.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Forest Service is pulling its regional headquarters out of Kinston, ending a 75-year stay.

On Thursday, a ribbon-cutting will happen for the Forest Service’s new Eastern Aviation Hub at the Duplin County Airport in Kenansville.

The new facilities include two new hangars for their aircraft as well as support facilities.

The Forest Service has been at the Kinston Regional Jetport since the late 1940s, according to Regional Forester Tommy Sports.

He said their lease expired at the end of 2020, and that within a couple of years the entire Region 1 Coastal Division will relocate to Kenansville. The aviation division already moved a couple of weeks ago.

Sports said they looked at various options, including staying in Kinston.

Region 1 covers 27 counties east of I-95.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Stryon
Funeral arrangements for one of four teenagers killed in plane crash
Large woods fire in Duplin Co contained, multiple crews responded
Legacy at Fire Tower apartments
Greenville renter says she’s being forced to move out because she used state COVID-19 funding
Empty chairs pay tribute to plane crash victims.
Empty chairs at empty tables: plane victims honored at banquet
NC State graduate killed near campus

Latest News

According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
Brett James Catoe is charged with felony fleeing to elude, felony possession of stolen vehicle...
Suspect arrested, accused of stealing dump truck and leading police on chase through Mecklenburg Co.
Murder
No arrests yet in homicide at Jacksonville hotel
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships