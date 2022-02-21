State Forest Service moving regional headquarters out of Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Forest Service is pulling its regional headquarters out of Kinston, ending a 75-year stay.

On Thursday, a ribbon-cutting will happen for the Forest Service’s new Eastern Aviation Hub at the Duplin County Airport in Kenansville.

The new facilities include two new hangars for their aircraft as well as support facilities.

The Forest Service has been at the Kinston Regional Jetport since the late 1940s, according to Regional Forester Tommy Sports.

He said their lease expired at the end of 2020, and that within a couple of years the entire Region 1 Coastal Division will relocate to Kenansville. The aviation division already moved a couple of weeks ago.

Sports said they looked at various options, including staying in Kinston.

Region 1 covers 27 counties east of I-95.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.