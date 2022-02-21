Advertisement

State COVID-19 cases at lowest point since November

North Carolina COVID-19 cases
North Carolina COVID-19 cases(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:21 PM EST
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of new COVID-19 cases reported Monday is at its lowest point since November.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reports 2,060 daily COVID-19 cases were reported Monday. That is the lowest the daily case count has been since Nov. 30th, when 1,755 daily cases of the virus were reported.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 across North Carolina is also down, with 2,296 hospitalizations reported Sunday, the most recent day with data available. Sunday was the 25th day in a row that the number of hospitalizations dropped.

The COVID-19 positive test rate, as of Saturday, was at 10.7%.

