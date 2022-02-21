Advertisement

Sheriff: Dive crews looking for former Chadbourn police chief in Lumber River

Dive crews are searching Monday for the body of former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey in the Lumber River, according to Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Dive crews are searching Monday for the body of former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey in the Lumber River, according to Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene.

Greene said Spivey’s truck was located in the area of Sandhills Hunting Club between Fair Bluff and Williamson Crossroads, and that crews have been searching since approximately 1 p.m.

Spivey was arrested in April 2021 and charged with more than 70 offenses. The former chief is accused of repeatedly raiding the police department’s evidence room and stealing a variety of narcotics, thousands of dollars in cash, and firearms.

In June 2021, Spivey was charged with embezzling $8,000 meant for a family whose son was battling leukemia. According to the indictment, Spivey allegedly took money intended for the Buffkin family, who lost their son, Philip Tanner Buffkin, to his battle with leukemia in August of 2019.

Last month, Spivey was accused of stealing two catalytic converters from his employer.

