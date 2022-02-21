Advertisement

Pitt County commissioners decide on American Rescue Plan Act funding plans

Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher speaks at board of commissioners meeting
Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher speaks at board of commissioners meeting(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A special meeting of the Pitt County Board of Commissioners was called Monday to discuss funding for the county.

The commissioners went over the feedback from the American Rescue Plan Act Public Input Sessions. Then they set priorities for the use of the ARPA funds.

A total of $35 million is going to be split up across the county, with $10 million invested in community health, $8 million to broadband connectivity, $1,700,000 to employee health and safety, and $1 million to water/sewer/stormwater infrastructure, just to name a few items.

“I think we needed to set some boundaries within the call centers that we’ve established of what we wanted to,” Brian Barnett, Pitt County deputy manager and chief financial officer said.

The commissioners also decided that $1 million will be going to Community Crossroads, $1 million is being allocated for EMS equipment, and $1,800,000 is going to upgrade public safety radio systems.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Stryon
Funeral arrangements for one of four teenagers killed in plane crash
Large woods fire in Duplin Co contained, multiple crews responded
Legacy at Fire Tower apartments
Greenville renter says she’s being forced to move out because she used state COVID-19 funding
Empty chairs pay tribute to plane crash victims.
Empty chairs at empty tables: plane victims honored at banquet
NC State graduate killed near campus

Latest News

Hotel stabbing
No arrests yet in homicide at Jacksonville hotel
Dive crews are searching Monday for the body of former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey in...
Sheriff: Dive crews looking for former Chadbourn police chief in Lumber River
Bald eagle released
Wildlife sanctuary releases bald eagle back into wild after rehab in New Bern
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships