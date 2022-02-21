Pitt County commissioners decide on American Rescue Plan Act funding plans

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A special meeting of the Pitt County Board of Commissioners was called Monday to discuss funding for the county.

The commissioners went over the feedback from the American Rescue Plan Act Public Input Sessions. Then they set priorities for the use of the ARPA funds.

A total of $35 million is going to be split up across the county, with $10 million invested in community health, $8 million to broadband connectivity, $1,700,000 to employee health and safety, and $1 million to water/sewer/stormwater infrastructure, just to name a few items.

“I think we needed to set some boundaries within the call centers that we’ve established of what we wanted to,” Brian Barnett, Pitt County deputy manager and chief financial officer said.

“Then we can come back and fine-tune that specifically where we want those funding to go, whether it’s certain groups, whether it be nonprofit groups, or whether it be a very specific group within the community. We wanted to stay within that parameter that they’ve set here today.”

The commissioners also decided that $1 million will be going to Community Crossroads, $1 million is being allocated for EMS equipment, and $1,800,000 is going to upgrade public safety radio systems.

