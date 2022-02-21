Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Spider, Sprites, and Ball are types of what?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Weather has a variety of unique types. Spider, Sprites, and Ball are types of one particular weather event. Do you know which one? Check out the question and find the answer below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Feb 21 (WITN)

Think about each one and whether you have ever heard of it associated with one of the possible answers. Make your selection and see the correct answer below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Feb 21 (WITN)

Yes, lightning is the answer. Spider lightning is a form of cloud to cloud lightning which appears to crawl across the sky. It is responsible for long periods of rumbling thunder. Sprites are electrical discharges above a thunderstorm which often appear as red columns. Some say they resemble jelly fish. Ball lightning is a rare happening when a charged ball of bright electricity appears to float a few feet off the ground and can move several yards before vanishing. Ball lightning may last 10 seconds. It has been known to float through windows. - Phillip Williams

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.