Part of New Bern walkway closed for at least a few weeks

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A piece of a scenic walkway in New Bern will be closed for construction for at least the next few weeks.

Starting Monday, the piece of the walkway near the intersection of East Front Street and New Street is closed to walkers while crews work to stabilize the bulkhead underneath the sidewalk.

The city and construction workers say once it is stable, they will begin construction to repair the collapsing sidewalk.

The city says the portion of the walkway could stay closed for up to 45 days.

