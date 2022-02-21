Advertisement

No arrests yet in homicide at Jacksonville hotel

Murder
Murder(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Feb. 21, 2022
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a domestic disturbance sparked a deadly stabbing in one Eastern Carolina city Sunday afternoon.

Jacksonville police said they were called to the Rodeway Inn & Suites on North Marine Boulevard around 5:15 p.m.

They found a person stabbed who later died at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune from a stab wound.

The name of the victim has yet to be released and police say no arrests have been made in the homicide.

