No arrests yet in homicide at Jacksonville hotel

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a domestic disturbance sparked a deadly stabbing in one Eastern Carolina city Sunday afternoon.

Jacksonville police said they were called to the Rodeway Inn & Suites on North Marine Boulevard around 5:15 p.m.

They found a person stabbed who later died at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune from a stab wound.

The name of the victim has yet to be released and police say no arrests have been made in the homicide.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.