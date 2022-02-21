No arrests yet in homicide at Jacksonville hotel
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a domestic disturbance sparked a deadly stabbing in one Eastern Carolina city Sunday afternoon.
Jacksonville police said they were called to the Rodeway Inn & Suites on North Marine Boulevard around 5:15 p.m.
They found a person stabbed who later died at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune from a stab wound.
The name of the victim has yet to be released and police say no arrests have been made in the homicide.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.