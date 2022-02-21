Advertisement

NC State removes “Dixie” from alma mater

NC State campus
NC State campus(North Carolina State University)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina State University Board of Trustees has decided to remove the word ``Dixie’' from its alma mater because of its Confederate connotation.

The board voted Friday to change the wording of the first line of the song.

``Where the winds of Dixie softly blow’' will be replaced by ``Where the Southern winds so softly blow.’’

WNCN-TV reports that a letter from Chancellor Randy Woodson said the song was originally written in the 1920s.

Woodson said a growing number of students, faculty, staff and alumni have expressed concerns about the word, which they see as contrary to the school’s values and goals.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Stryon
Funeral arrangements for one of four teenagers killed in plane crash
Large woods fire in Duplin Co contained, multiple crews responded
Legacy at Fire Tower apartments
Greenville renter says she’s being forced to move out because she used state COVID-19 funding
Empty chairs pay tribute to plane crash victims.
Empty chairs at empty tables: plane victims honored at banquet
NC State graduate killed near campus

Latest News

The shooting happened in front of G’s Barber Shop on Henderson Drive around 2:00 p.m. Saturday.
Jacksonville police looking for man and car after shooting outside barbershop
A construction vehicle stolen out of Lancaster, S.C. was driven into the woods following a...
Driver steals dump truck and leads police on chase through Mecklenburg County, search underway
NC State graduate killed near campus
NC State graduate killed near campus
(Source: WALB)
Halifax County road closed for maintenance