NC State removes “Dixie” from alma mater

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina State University Board of Trustees has decided to remove the word ``Dixie’' from its alma mater because of its Confederate connotation.

The board voted Friday to change the wording of the first line of the song.

``Where the winds of Dixie softly blow’' will be replaced by ``Where the Southern winds so softly blow.’’

WNCN-TV reports that a letter from Chancellor Randy Woodson said the song was originally written in the 1920s.

Woodson said a growing number of students, faculty, staff and alumni have expressed concerns about the word, which they see as contrary to the school’s values and goals.

